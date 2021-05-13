Gavin Leighton holds a Ph.D. in biology from Miami University. Broadly trained as a biologist who works at the intersection of evolutionary biology and animal behavior, he held postdoctoral fellowships at the University of Arizona and Cornell University before joining the Buffalo State College faculty as an assistant professor in 2018. His current research includes examining the evolution of vocal complexity in birds and the evolution of social behavior in ants. His most recent paper, “Multiple Factors Affect the Evolution of Repertoire Size across Birds,” appears in Behavioral Ecology (March 2021).