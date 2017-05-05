Dr. Parker is a senior fellow for the Pandemic and Biosecurity Policy Programs at the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs, Bush School of Government and Public Service; associate dean for Global One Health, Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine
"We're not turning our lessons observed in Ebola into lessons learned," says Gerry Parker, a strategic adviser to the Texas A&M-headquartered Institute for Infectious Animal Diseases.
We find ourselves in a war against microbes, and our defense must include unifying leadership and investments in global health security to prevent outbreaks from becoming pandemics.
