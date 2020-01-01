Gilberto Montibeller, PhD

Gilberto Montibeller, PhD

Loughborough University

Professor of Management Sciences

Expertise: strategic decision makingMalariaInfectious Diseaseslone-wolf terroristsRisk Analysis

Strategic decision making, risk analysis, lone-wolf terrorists, infectious diseases, malaria, multicriteria decision analysis

Professor Montibeller is available to discuss operation management, which includes sporting event such as Olympics and World Cups. A decision scientist, Gilberto is an experienced expert on behavioural operations.

From the Editor and Chair of the Award Committee: 2022 Clemen–Kleinmuntz Decision Analysis Best Paper Award

2023

Musing Over Non-technical Criticalities of Rabies Prevention and Control

2023

Testing the effectiveness of debiasing techniques to reduce overprecision in the elicitation of subjective continuous probability distributions

3

2023

A framework for supporting health capability‐based planning: Identifying and structuring health capabilities

2

2023

Health Decision Analysis: Evolution, Trends, and Emerging Topics

2

2022

Evaluating Health Threats and Health Security Actions with Multiple Consequences

2022

Defining Risk Limits, Marginal Value, and Trade-Offs in Health Security Decisions

2022

Selecting the Best Options for Enhanced Health Security

2022

Evaluating Health Threats and Health Security Actions Under Uncertainty

2022

Making Reasoned Health Security Decisions: Key Concepts and Main Benefits

2022

Specifying Relevant Objectives and Consequences in Health Security Decisions

2022

Framing Health Security Decisions

2022

Assessing Impacts of Health Threats and Health Security Actions

2022

Deciding and Implementing Health Security Actions and Promoting Systematic Learning

2022

Developing Decision Alternatives for Enhanced Health Security

2022

Making Health Security Decisions: Challenges and Complexities

2022

Deterrence against Terrorist Attacks in Sports‐Mega Events: A Method to Identify the Optimal Portfolio of Defensive Countermeasures

5

2022

Decision Making for Enhanced Health Security

3

2022

A risk analysis framework for prioritizing and managing biosecurity threats

14

2020

Call for Papers on Emerging Topics in Health Decision Analysis

2020

