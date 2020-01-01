Strategic decision making, risk analysis, lone-wolf terrorists, infectious diseases, malaria, multicriteria decision analysis Professor Montibeller is available to discuss operation management, which includes sporting event such as Olympics and World Cups. A decision scientist, Gilberto is an experienced expert on behavioural operations.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
From the Editor and Chair of the Award Committee: 2022 Clemen–Kleinmuntz Decision Analysis Best Paper Award
|
2023
|
Musing Over Non-technical Criticalities of Rabies Prevention and Control
|
2023
|
Testing the effectiveness of debiasing techniques to reduce overprecision in the elicitation of subjective continuous probability distributions
|
3
|
2023
|
A framework for supporting health capability‐based planning: Identifying and structuring health capabilities
|
2
|
2023
|
Health Decision Analysis: Evolution, Trends, and Emerging Topics
|
2
|
2022
|
Evaluating Health Threats and Health Security Actions with Multiple Consequences
|
2022
|
Defining Risk Limits, Marginal Value, and Trade-Offs in Health Security Decisions
|
2022
|
Selecting the Best Options for Enhanced Health Security
|
2022
|
Evaluating Health Threats and Health Security Actions Under Uncertainty
|
2022
|
Making Reasoned Health Security Decisions: Key Concepts and Main Benefits
|
2022
|
Specifying Relevant Objectives and Consequences in Health Security Decisions
|
2022
|
Framing Health Security Decisions
|
2022
|
Assessing Impacts of Health Threats and Health Security Actions
|
2022
|
Deciding and Implementing Health Security Actions and Promoting Systematic Learning
|
2022
|
Developing Decision Alternatives for Enhanced Health Security
|
2022
|
Making Health Security Decisions: Challenges and Complexities
|
2022
|
Deterrence against Terrorist Attacks in Sports‐Mega Events: A Method to Identify the Optimal Portfolio of Defensive Countermeasures
|
5
|
2022
|
Decision Making for Enhanced Health Security
|
3
|
2022
|
A risk analysis framework for prioritizing and managing biosecurity threats
|
14
|
2020
|
Call for Papers on Emerging Topics in Health Decision Analysis
|
2020