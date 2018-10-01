Prof. Loianno is an assistant professor at the New York University and director of the Agile Robotics and Perception Lab working on autonomous Micro Aerial Vehicles. Prior to NYU he was a lecturer, research scientist, and team leader at the General Robotics, Automation, Sensing and Perception (GRASP) Laboratory at the University of Pennsylvania. He received his BSc and MSc degrees in automation engineering, both with honors, from the University of Naples "Federico" in December 2007 and February 2010, respectively. He received his PhD in computer and control engineering focusing in robotics in May 2014. Dr. Loianno has published more than 70 conference papers, journal papers, and book chapters. His research interests include visual odometry, sensor fusion, and visual servoing for micro aerial vehicles. His expertise is in the area of agile autonomy for small-scale aircrafts. He received the Conference Editorial Board Best Reviewer Award at ICRA 2016, National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) Young Investigator Award 2018. He was the program chair for IEEE SSRR 2019, 2020, and will be the general chair for SSRR 2021. He has organized multiple workshops on Micro Aerial Vehicles during IROS conferences and created the new International Symposium on Aerial Robotics (ISAR). His work has been featured in a large number of renowned international news and magazine.