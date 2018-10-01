Giuseppe Loianno, BSc, MSc

NYU Tandon School of Engineering

Assistant Professor

Expertise: Electrical EngineeringComputer EngineeringMechanical EngineeringAerospace EngineeringRoboticsVisionsensor fusion

Prof. Loianno is an assistant professor at the New York University and director of the Agile Robotics and Perception Lab working on autonomous Micro Aerial Vehicles. Prior to NYU he was a lecturer, research scientist, and team leader at the General Robotics, Automation, Sensing and Perception (GRASP) Laboratory at the University of Pennsylvania. He received his BSc and MSc degrees in automation engineering, both with honors, from the University of Naples "Federico" in December 2007 and February 2010, respectively. He received his PhD in computer and control engineering focusing in robotics in May 2014. Dr. Loianno has published more than 70 conference papers, journal papers, and book chapters. His research interests include visual odometry, sensor fusion, and visual servoing for micro aerial vehicles. His expertise is in the area of agile autonomy for small-scale aircrafts. He received the Conference Editorial Board Best Reviewer Award at ICRA 2016, National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) Young Investigator Award 2018. He was the program chair for IEEE SSRR 2019, 2020, and will be the general chair for SSRR 2021. He has organized multiple workshops on Micro Aerial Vehicles during IROS conferences and created the new International Symposium on Aerial Robotics (ISAR). His work has been featured in a large number of renowned international news and magazine.

No Clipping


Title

Cited By

Year

Estimation, control, and planning for aggressive flight with a small quadrotor with a single camera and IMU

167

2016

System for deployment of groups of unmanned micro aerial vehicles in GPS-denied environments using onboard visual relative localization

151

2017

Autonomous deployment of swarms of micro-aerial vehicles in cooperative surveillance

125

2014

Swarm distribution and deployment for cooperative surveillance by micro-aerial vehicles

114

2016

Visual-inertial direct SLAM

100

2016

Toward image based visual servoing for aerial grasping and perching

99

2014

Autonomous navigation and mapping for inspection of penstocks and tunnels with MAVs

92

2017

Embedded model predictive control of unmanned micro aerial vehicles

91

2016

Fast, autonomous flight in GPS‐denied and cluttered environments

83

2018

Toward autonomous avian-inspired grasping for micro aerial vehicles

81

2014

A distributed optimization framework for localization and formation control: Applications to vision-based measurements

80

2016

Localization, grasping, and transportation of magnetic objects by a team of mavs in challenging desert-like environments

72

2018

Cooperative autonomous search, grasping, and delivering in a treasure hunt scenario by a team of unmanned aerial vehicles

71

2019

Model predictive trajectory tracking and collision avoidance for reliable outdoor deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles

70

2018

Cooperative transportation using small quadrotors using monocular vision and inertial sensing

67

2017

Visual servoing of quadrotors for perching by hanging from cylindrical objects

62

2015

Autonomous flight for detection, localization, and tracking of moving targets with a small quadrotor

57

2017

Autonomous landing on a moving vehicle with an unmanned aerial vehicle

55

2019

Cooperative localization and mapping of MAVs using RGB-D sensors

54

2015

Aggressive flight with quadrotors for perching on inclined surfaces

51

2016

