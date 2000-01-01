Dr. Gregory Cook, associate professor, teaches shipwreck archaeology, maritime archaeological field methods and archaeological field survey. Cook is a maritime archaeologist who uncovers buried clues that provide insights into historic shipwrecks. As co-principal investigator of the Emanuel Point II shipwreck, he leads a team of students in surveying and conducting underwater excavations on the second vessel from the Tristan de Luna’s 1559 colonization fleet. Cook, who specializes in remote sensing techniques, utilizes advanced sonar equipment to map out the location of objects on the seafloor. During an undergraduate study abroad trip to Malawi, Africa, his interest in African studies converged with maritime research. As a doctoral student, he received a National Geographic Society Research Grant that supported the first remote sensing survey and shipwreck investigation in Elmina, Ghana. A second grant from National Geographic enabled him to continue his research on the merchant trading vessel. He has written book chapters, publications and technical reports on his archaeological investigations. He wrote a chapter for an upcoming book on the final excavation of the vessel La Belle, which will be published by the Texas Historical Commission. He also wrote, “The Maritime Archaeology of West Africa in the Atlantic World: Investigations at Elmina, Ghana,” his doctoral dissertation that chronicles the discovery of the 17th century vessel in west Africa. In 2011, he received the U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary's Partners in Conservation Award for assisting in an offshore diving project that assessed six submerged cultural resources sites for National Historic Register Eligibility in the Gulf of Mexico. Key words: maritime archaeology, shipwreck archaeology, remote sensing techniques, maritime archaeological field methods, archaeological field survey, Emanuel Point II shipwreck, Tristan de Luna colonization fleet. He received a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University, master’s degree from Texas A&M University, and doctorate from Syracuse University, all in anthropology.