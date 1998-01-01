Dr. Gregory Prescott, Chair and Assistant Professor of Accounting, has taught courses in Intermediate Accounting and Managerial Accounting while at UWF. He joined the UWF faculty after retiring from the University of South Alabama (USA) in Mobile. While at USA, he was twice named the Beta Gamma Sigma Professor of the Year, was honored with a number of college-wide teaching awards, was the recipient of the Andy and Carol Denny National Alumni Association Excellence in Teaching Award in 2015, and named the Outstanding Accounting Educator in Alabama in 2016 by the Alabama Society of Certified Public Accountants. Prescott’s research interests include corporate governance of financial institutions, the impact of newly-enacted accounting standards on industry, pedagogical issues relative to business education, and communicating the results of academic research to practitioners. Prescott has been on the editorial board of the Journal of Corporate Accounting & Finance since 2015. He joined academe after a twenty-five year in credit risk management with a large regional financial institution. He has been a member of the faculty of the Alabama Banking School since 1998. Over the last ten years, he has taught more than 300 hours of continuing professional education classes for accountants and bankers. Prescott has the following professional certifications: CPA (Alabama), CGMA, CMA, and CFM.