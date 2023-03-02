Guy Garret, M.S., M.B.A., reskilled into a cybersecurity career and decided to make it his mission to help others do the same. As an associate director, technology and training for the Center for Cybersecurity, Garrett is laser-focused on making the Florida Panhandle the place for discovering, developing, and delivering cybersecurity talent to business, government, and non-profit organizations. His goal is to make students “keyboard ready.” This gets done by infusing “real-world” techniques and situations into the things students must do in order to complete a class, including those which lead to industry certification. In addition, Garrett leads the Cybersecurity Ambassador program. The “CA’s” are recruited from among UWF’s best cybersecurity, information technology, and computer science students. Their job is simple – inspire K-12 students to take their place. They host virtual and in-person events and summer camps to introduce the next generation to the cyber opportunity. It’s what Garrett calls “the best part of the job.”