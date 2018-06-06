Hallie Zwibel is New York Institute of Technology's Medical Director for its Academic Health Care Centers, Director of the Center for Sports Medicine, and one of the institution's experts in esports medicine. Zwibel earned his bachelor's degree from Binghamton University in 2007. He received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2011 and completed his residency in family practice at North Shore-LIJ Plainview Hospital in 2014. During his residency, Zwibel completed the Training in Policy Studies and Physician Leadership Institute fellowships. Most recently, in 2018, Zwibel earned a Masters in Public Health from University at Albany-SUNY. Recent Projects & Research -Hypertension: A Performance Improvement Study -The Effects of Subconcussive Blows on Cognition -Objective Assessment of Healthy Lifestyle Compliance with Public Health Guidelines in collegiate eSport Athletes -Oxidative Stress and Hormone Biomarkers in Collegiate eSport Athletes -Physiological Changes that Occur after Prolonged eSport Play -Metabolic Differences in Middle Distance and Long Distance Recreational Female Runners -FIT-PHYSICIANS: A Novel Physical Activity Integration Program to Improve Fitness and Activity in Medical Students -Medical Student Perspectives on Health Care Reform -Comparing the Effect of Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine vs. Counseling in the Treatment of Concussion -Motion Analysis of New York Tech Athletes