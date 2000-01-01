Dr. Terletska is a computational physicist working on Quantum Materials with strong electron-electron interactions and disorder. She was selected for a National Science Foundation Early Career Development (CAREER) award for her "Beyond Ideal Quantum Materials: Understanding the Critical Role of Disorder and Electron-Electron Interactions"project (2020-2025). Materials that she studies include Mott insulators, high-temperature superconductors, disordered insulators, topological materials, systems exhibiting quantum criticality. In her computations, she uses Quantum Monte Carlo method, Dynamical Mean Field Theory, Distance of the Closest Approach, The Dynamical Cluster Approximation . She serves as a mentor of Women studying physics and was the recipient of the 2019 Woman in STEM award at Middle Tennessee State University. She was also recognized with the prestigious Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics Scholar Award. Terletska's areas of expertise include: condensed matter theory; computational many-body physics; strongly correlated electrons; quantum criticality, disordered systems and localization; metal-Insulator transitions; and superconductivity. PHD, Florida State University (2011) MS, Minnesota State University, Mankato (2005) BS, Drohobych Ivan Franko State Pedagogical University (2002)