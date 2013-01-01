Hannah holds a BSc (Hons) in Sport and Exercise Science from the University of Bedfordshire (2013). Hannah subsequently completed a PhD at Liverpool John Moores University under the Supervision of Professor Adam Sharples and Professor Claire Stewart where she investigated the effectiveness of the polyphenol resveratrol in preventing muscle atrophy within an in vitro model of caloric restriction. On completion of her PhD in 2017, Hannah undertook a post-doctoral position at the University of Oxford, working under the leadership of Professor Dame Kay Davies. This work was in collaboration with Summit therapeutics with the aim to elucidate novel regulatory pathways understanding the mechanistic action of potential drug candidates designed to modulate utrophin in the hopes of mitigating the pathology in Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Hannah then moved to Kings College London in 2019 where she worked with Dr Julien Ochala utilising single muscle fibre techniques to examine physiological dysfunction and associated causes of congenital myopathies. Hannah took up a role as Lecturer in the area of molecular and cellular physiology in the School of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences in 2022.