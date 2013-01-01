Hannah Fox Dugdale, PhD

Loughborough University

Lecturer in School of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences

Expertise: Skeletal muscle biologyskeletal muscle disease

Hannah holds a BSc (Hons) in Sport and Exercise Science from the University of Bedfordshire (2013). Hannah subsequently completed a PhD at Liverpool John Moores University under the Supervision of Professor Adam Sharples and Professor Claire Stewart where she investigated the effectiveness of the polyphenol resveratrol in preventing muscle atrophy within an in vitro model of caloric restriction.

On completion of her PhD in 2017, Hannah undertook a post-doctoral position at the University of Oxford, working under the leadership of Professor Dame Kay Davies. This work was in collaboration with Summit therapeutics with the aim to elucidate novel regulatory pathways understanding the mechanistic action of potential drug candidates designed to modulate utrophin in the hopes of mitigating the pathology in Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Hannah then moved to Kings College London in 2019 where she worked with Dr Julien Ochala utilising single muscle fibre techniques to examine physiological dysfunction and associated causes of congenital myopathies.

Hannah took up a role as Lecturer in the area of molecular and cellular physiology in the School of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences in 2022.

Correction to: Cardiac and Skeletal Muscle Pathology in the D2/mdx Mouse Model and Caveats Associated with the Quantification of Utrophin

2023

NEB mutations disrupt the super-relaxed state of myosin and remodel the muscle metabolic proteome in nemaline myopathy

4

2022

Cardiac and Skeletal Muscle Pathology in the D2/mdx Mouse Model and Caveats Associated with the Quantification of Utrophin

2022

Can we talk about myoblast fusion?

1

2021

Nuclear numbers in syncytial muscle fibers promote size but limit the development of larger myonuclear domains

48

2020

Chemical proteomics and phenotypic profiling identifies the aryl hydrocarbon receptor as a molecular target of the utrophin modulator ezutromid

29

2020

2019

Low pre‐exercise muscle glycogen availability offsets the effect of post‐exercise cold water immersion in augmenting PGC‐1α gene expression

5

2019

Target identification studies of a utrophin modulator for treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy

2019

Small molecule utrophin modulators for the therapy of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)

2018

The role of resveratrol on skeletal muscle cell differentiation and myotube hypertrophy during glucose restriction

27

2018

The Role of Resveratrol and Sirtuin1 in Skeletal Muscle Under a Nutrient Stress

2017

l ‐glutamine Improves Skeletal Muscle Cell Differentiation and Prevents Myotube Atrophy After Cytokine (TNF‐α) Stress Via Reduced p38 MAPK Signal Transduction

43

2016

Testosterone enables growth and hypertrophy in fusion impaired myoblasts that display myotube atrophy: deciphering the role of androgen and IGF-I receptors

52

2016

