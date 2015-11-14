Dr. Harvinder Sandhu is Co-Chief of HSS Spine and specializes in minimally invasive spine surgery, endoscopic spine surgery, microsurgery, computer-assisted surgery, and the study and use of spinal biologics. He has more than 75 peer-reviewed scientific publications in areas such as biologic enhancement of spinal surgery and the minimally invasive management of spinal disorders. He has received research grants from the North American Spine Society, the Orthopaedic Research Society, and the International Society for the Study of the Lumbar Spine, including the prestigious Volvo Award in Spinal Research. In addition to clinical practice, Dr. Sandhu is actively engaged in the research, development, and invention of a variety of medical devices and instruments used in spinal surgery. He holds several patents involving the diagnosis and treatment of spinal disorders.