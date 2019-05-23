Dr. Hassan N. Ibrahim is currently the chief of nephrology and the director of the living donor kidney transplant program at Houston Methodist. He is a professor of medicine at the Houston Methodist Academic Institute. Prior to joining Houston Methodist in May 2017, he was a tenured professor at the University of Minnesota, the director of the Division of Renal Diseases and Hypertension, and the medical director of the kidney transplant program. After finishing his basic medical training in Detroit, he began his career as a clinical fellow in nephrology at the University of Minnesota in 1995, then spent three years in the laboratory studying basic mechanisms of progression of kidney disease. He subsequently obtained a master’s degree in clinical research from the School of Public Health at the University of Minnesota. At the University of Minnesota, Dr. Ibrahim was heavily involved in education and served as the director of both the general nephrology and transplant nephrology fellowships. He was also the principal investigator on an NIH-funded training grant in renal investigations for 10 years. He has also been involved in teaching medical students, medical residents, graduate students, and junior faculty. Many of his trainees have advanced to leadership positions both in the US and abroad. His research interests include chronic kidney disease, kidney transplantation, and outcomes of kidney donors. Over the years he has received funding for his research from the National Institute of Health, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and other agencies. He has spent the last 15 years studying the outcomes of kidney donation. With his colleagues, they have been able to provide critical information that assists both kidney donors and health professionals in assessing the long-term risks of kidney donation. He is a reviewer for numerous general medical and specialty journals and has served on many study sections for the National Institutes of Health, the CDC, and also the National Kidney Foundation. Dr. Ibrahim is a frequently invited speaker at both national and international venues. Since his arrival at Houston Methodist, Dr. Ibrahim has dedicated most of his time to building the academic nephrology division, expanding the live donor program, and mentoring general nephrology and transplant fellows.