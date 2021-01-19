Heidi Hammel, PhD

Heidi Hammel, PhD

Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI)

AURA Vice President

Expertise: LeadershipWebb Space TelescopeSolar Systemouter solar systemOrigins Of Lifepublic engagementPlanets

Dr. Heidi Hammel is an Interdisciplinary Scientist for the James Webb Space Telescope and Vice President for Science at AURA. She previously served as a member of the Imaging Science Team for the Voyager 2 Neptune Encounter, and spent many years at MIT as a Principal Research Scientist.  Dr. Hammel has used Hubble many times to study Neptune and Uranus, and led the Hubble Team that investigated Jupiter’s atmospheric response to the impact of Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 in 1994.

