Heidi Zinzow, PhD

Clemson University

Associate Professor

Expertise: TraumaMental HealthAnxietyStressSexual ViolenceSuicidePosttraumatic Stress DisorderDepressionMilitary personnelservice useIntervention

Heidi Zinzow is an associate professor in the Department of Psychology and a Licensed Clinical Psychologist. Her research focuses primarily on trauma and mental health. Currently, she is a member of the Clemson University Sexual Violence Task Force and the Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies. Heidi teaches in areas of psychotherapy, clinical psychology, and abnormal psychology.

Understanding Anxiety in the Flood of Mass Shooting, Gun Control News

The stress on survivors and the families of victims of mass shootings is obvious to anyone who listens to the many firsthand accounts that come to light in the days that follow these incidents.
28-Feb-2018 12:05:32 PM EST

