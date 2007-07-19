Hanessian is a member of the International Academy of Ceramics who has taught, lectured and exhibited projects and sculptural artworks in the United States and internationally. Her works include several art-based social practice projects, including a Hurricane Emergency Art Kit that is designed to address both the physical and mental health of hurricane victims and provide items such as a mini water filter, books and small ceramic art pieces. Current projects include working with at-risk communities to gain access to clean water, reduce reliance on single-use plastic water bottles, and to help with hurricane disaster relief through FSU’s RIDER Center.
In an out-of-this-world experience they describe as "monumental" and "mind-blowing," three intrepid artists from Florida State University have become the first Americans to exhibit at one of the largest provincial museums in China.
19-Jul-2007 03:45:00 PM EDT