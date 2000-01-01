Huw Edwards

Huw Edwards

Loughborough University

Lecturer in Economics

Expertise: BrexitEconomics

Huw is a pro EU voice and is a member of the Global Economy Research Interest Group.

Aid effectiveness: Human rights as a conditionality measure

5

2022

Productivity Debacle in the UK: Do Post‐crisis Firm Cohorts Explain the Performance Puzzle?

3

2022

The bilateral trade effects of announcement shocks: Brexit as a natural field experiment

19

2022

The UK Productivity Puzzle: Does Firm Cohort matter for their Performance following the Financial Crisis?

2

2022

Brexit fears started hitting UK trade as early as 2015–new research

2021

The Great Trade Collapse and the determinants of UK export margins: A cohort‐and firm‐level matching approach

3

2021

Post-colonial trade between Russia and former Soviet republics: back to big brother?

7

2021

Post-Soviet Central Asia and Russia trade: Back to Big Brother?

2021

Decomposing the growth of the high-skilled wage premium in an advanced economy open to trade

2

2021

Covid social distancing and the poor: An analysis of the evidence for England

10

2021

The Brexit policy shock: Were UK services exports affected, and when?

13

2021

Editorial introduction: Institutions, policies and economic performance

2021

Inter‐firm R&D collaboration within and across national borders

6

2020

Brexit has already hurt EU and non-EU exports by up to 13%–new research

2018

UK services exports in the aftermath of the Brexit announcement shock

5

2018

Warwick Economics Research Papers

2018

The trade effects of the Brexit announcement shock

25

2018

The Trade Effects of Announcement Shocks: Brexit as a natural field experiment

2018

Good neighbours matter: Economic geography and the diffusion of human rights

11

2018

The impact of special economic zones on electricity intensity of firms

16

2018

