My research is informed by my field experience as a child protective services (CPS) caseworker for in-home and foster care cases. My work focuses on developing the best possible evidence to help improve the safety and welfare of children and directly enhance our ability to address child abuse and neglect (CAN). For this, I have worked with a range of national and regional administrative/archival data to understand risk and protective factors of child maltreatment and CPS involvements. Education M.S.W. and Ph.D. in Social Work – Brown School of Social Work at Washington University in St. Louis

B.S. in Social Welfare – Seoul National University in Seoul, Korea