Professor Ian Craddock is University Lead for Digital Health which sees him leading teams of researchers that are exploring how the use of technology can be used to address health and medical problems. Projects underway include developing sensors for use in the home to diagnose and to manage health conditions, addressing heart failure through a soft robotic heart that consists of a robotic shell, using artificial muscles and sensors to enable natural motion, examining the gradual responsiveness of particular medications, and analysing patient data for better healthcare management and planning. Professor Craddock also leads on the education of medics and healthcare practitioners in the use of technology. Professor Craddock's earlier career was focused on computational electromagnetics. He developed practical, working systems for landmine detection and the world’s first clinical radar imaging system for breast cancer detection. More recently his research has broadened to include a range of technologies for pervasive health monitoring and the emergence of more data-driven healthcare and personalised health. His team has been rated top in the Health category of the World Technology Network awards. Education 1995 - B.Eng Electronics and Communication, University of Bristol