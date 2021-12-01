Ian is an entrepreneur with a career dedicated to technologies that enable positive social and environmental impact. He is the Director of the Center for Advanced Agriculture and Sustainability at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, and Chairman of FarmTech Society, an international industry association for technology-enabled agriculture-based in Brussels, Belgium. He is also co-founder of INTAG, a developer of biological systems for nutrient recycling, waste, and water remediation in the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) sector. With over fifteen years of new product and service development in dynamic industry sectors within Agriculture, Energy, Software, and Education, Ian has developed a portfolio of business and humanitarian projects spanning Europe, West Africa, Central America, and the South Pacific. Throughout his career, Ian’s work has centered on creative and practical solutions for making new and impactful technologies more accessible to people.