Ian O. Williamson, Ph.D

Ian O. Williamson, Ph.D

University of California, Irvine

Dean of the Paul Merage School of Business

Expertise: Social Networksorganizational theoryhuman resource managementRecruitmentWorkplace MotivationDiversity in the WorkforceTalent Pipelinesfuture of workTalent Managementworkplace innovationEmployee RetentionManagement

Ian O. Williamson was appointed dean of The UCI Paul Merage School of Business on January 1, 2021. Prior to joining the Merage School, he served as pro vice-chancellor and dean of commerce at the Wellington School of Business and Government at Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand.

Williamson received his PhD from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a bachelor’s degree in business from Miami University. He has served as a faculty member at Melbourne Business School, Rutgers Business School, the Zurich Institute of Business Education, the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland and Institut Teknologi Bandung.

Williamson is a globally recognized expert in the area of human resource management. His research examines the impact of “talent pipelines” on organizational and community outcomes. Williamson has assisted executives in over 20 countries across six continents enhance firm operational and financial outcomes, improve talent recruitment and retention, enhance firm innovation and understand the impact of social issues on firm outcomes.

Williamson’s research has been published in leading academic journals (e.g. Academy of Management Journal, MIT Sloan Management Review, Organization Science, Journal of Applied Psychology) and has been covered by leading media outlets across the world. He has served on the editorial boards of the Academy of Management Journal, Academy Management Review, Academy of Management Education and Learning, Journal of Management and Cross Cultural Management: An International Journal and Journal of Management.

He is a past recipient of the Academy of Management (AOM) Education Division Best Paper Award for his research on high performing teams, the AOM Human Resource Division Best Paper Award for his research on the effect of employee mobility on firm performance and the AOM Ralph Alexander Best Dissertation Award for his research examining the top management team (TMT) selection decisions of Fortune 500 firms. He is a recipient of the AOM Best Practices Mentoring Award for his role as the founding President of the Management Faculty of Color Association (MFCA). He also received the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Kenan-Flagler Business School Outstanding PhD Student Award.

Title

Cited By

Year

Being good or being known: An empirical examination of the dimensions, antecedents, and consequences of organizational reputation

1882

2005

The phenomenology of fit: linking the person and environment to the subjective experience of person-environment fit.

780

2006

Gone but not lost: The different performance impacts of employee mobility between cooperators versus competitors

386

2008

Employer legitimacy and recruitment success in small businesses

380

2000

The effect of company recruitment web site orientation on individuals’ perceptions of organizational attractiveness

317

2003

Reputation as an intangible asset: Reflections on theory and methods in two empirical studies of business school reputations

259

2010

Organizational hiring patterns, interfirm network ties, and interorganizational imitation

233

2003

Predicting early career research productivity: The case of management faculty

228

2003

Smaller but not necessarily weaker: How small businesses can overcome barriers to recruitment

219

2002

Firm reputation, recruitment web sites, and attracting applicants

210

2010

The interactive effect of collectivism and organizational rewards on affective organizational commitment

194

2009

Combining patent law expertise with R&D for patenting performance

192

2007

Firm-specific, industry-specific, and occupational human capital and the sourcing of knowledge work

188

2012

Rethinking the ‘war for talent’

187

2008

Workplace religious expression, religiosity and job satisfaction: Clarifying a relationship

145

2005

Justice in self-managing teams: The role of social networks in the emergence of procedural justice climates

115

2012

Screening‐oriented recruitment messages: Antecedents and relationships with applicant pool quality

92

2012

The effect of explanations on prospective applicants reactions to firm diversity practices

68

2008

Person-organization and person-job fit perceptions of new employees: work outcomes and gender differences

62

2017

The moderating effect of personality on employees’ reactions to procedural fairness and outcome favorability

59

2009

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.08263