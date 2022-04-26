Ie-Ming Shih, M.D., Ph.D.

Ie-Ming Shih, M.D., Ph.D.

Johns Hopkins Medicine

Richard W. TeLinde Distinguished Professor, Professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics

Expertise: EndometriosisGynecologyObstetricPathology

Ie-Ming Shih is one of the world’s leading scientists and pathologists for women’s cancers. He has led and contributed to a new paradigm in the origin of ovarian cancer, which upends decade’s old view and posits that ovarian cancers arise from the oviduct rather than from the ovary.  This may explain why current strategies of early detection fail. Shih is leading collaborative research to understand the molecular landscape and evolutionary history of early ovarian cancer, use routine Pap smears to detect oviduct precancer lesions that travel down to the opening of the uterus and advocate to remove fallopian tubes in women for prevention, if there is a surgical opportunity.

