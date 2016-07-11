Ihab Elzeyadi has been engaged in the design, construction, and research of high-performance buildings for more than 25 years. He has conducted post-occupancy evaluations and building performance assessments of more than 100 buildings, 55 of them are LEED™ and LBC rated. In addition, Elzeyadi has led grant-supported research on the relationship between people and buildings including impacts of the physical environment on health, productivity, and well-being as they relate to sustainable design strategies in commercial and educational environments. His studies produced evidence-based design guidelines and design-assistance services on various commercial projects with an emphasis on energy and resource effective design. He completed a number of research projects investigating cost and financial benefits of green and LEED™ educational environments, livable communities’ physical infra-structure, and the Green Classroom Toolbox Project for energy retrofits of existing schools. Elzeyadi is the founder and director of the University of Oregon High Performance Environments Laboratory (HiPE) and the Façade Integrated Technologies testing facility (FIT). Both are state-of-the-art award winning facilities that provide research and consulting services for the building industry, research institutions, private, and public entities.Elzeyadi is a registered architect and engineer in Egypt where, since 1988, he has maintained a private architectural practice specializing in building rehabilitation and adaptive re-use of historic structures. He was the designer and principal architect for winning entries in competitions for the Abu-Dhabi National Oil Company Administration Building (UAE) and for the rehabilitation and reuse of regional offices of the World Health Organization in Alexandria, Egypt.