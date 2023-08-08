Dr. Richman is a general internist and health services researcher. Her research interests explore the use, effectiveness, and value of preventive services. She has a specific interest in cancer screening and her current work focuses on evaluating new breast cancer screening technologies as well as use and implementation of lung cancer screening.
Breast cancer screening for women over 70 is not without risks, according to new research from Yale School of Medicine’s COPPER Center. Although some guidelines recommend continuing screening for older women, a new study emphasizes the importance of assessing potential harms associated with testing, such as overdiagnosis, which, researchers say, can negatively affect quality of life.
08-Aug-2023 10:00:59 AM EDT