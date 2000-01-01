The Hansen lab does cutting-edge applied- and basic research in molecular biology, molecular physiology, signal transduction, and cell biology of disease-transmitting mosquitoes and other blood-sucking arthropods.The models we use for our research projects are the yellow fever mosquito Aedes aegypti, and the West-Nile-Virus mosquito Culex quinquefasciatus. We are also involved in several genome projects for other insects. We are primarily interested in the molecular mechanisms by which cells and tissues sense nutrients and in response activate signal transduction pathways which regulate expression and/or deactivation of mosquito genes. A second focus of the Hansen lab is on the regulation of water homeostasis in mosquitoes. We also have multiple ongoing successful collaborations with other groups in physiology, entomology, vector biology, physics, computer science, electrical engeneering, on and off-campus on related topics including sterile insect technique.