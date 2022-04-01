Ishara has an academic background in electronics engineering, textile engineering and nanotechnology. He has been involved in academic and industrial research activities covering areas of smart textiles and wearable electronic applications for healthcare, sports, personal electronics etc. He has appeared on the BBC and his work has been featured in online outlets such as Yahoo, MSN and Physics World.
Clothing that can sense our health, communicate information with others, and generate electricity may soon be hitting the market, thanks to new research by Loughborough University.