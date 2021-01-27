Brouwer’s research focuses upon high-temperature electrochemical dynamics and integrated renewable energy systems including fuel cells, electrolyzers, batteries, gas turbines, and solar and wind power. Brouwer is recognized for research and development of the world’s first integrated hybrid solid oxide fuel cell gas turbine system, the world’s first renewable high temperature fuel cell system for tri-generation of hydrogen, heat, and power, the world’s first direct DC powering of data center servers with a fuel cell, and the U.S. first renewable power-to-gas hydrogen injection into the natural gas system and subsequent conversion to decarbonized electricity in a combined cycle power plant. Brouwer received his Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1993. From 1993 to 1997, he served as a research assistant professor at the University of Utah and was a member of the technical staff at Reaction Engineering International. He came to UC Irvine in 1997 as associate director of the National Fuel Cell Research Center (NFCRC), concurrently holding appointments as lecturer, assistant and then associate adjunct professor. He was named assistant professor in the summer of 2011 and became full professor in the summer of 2017.
Title
Cited By
Year
Net-zero emissions energy systems
844
2018
Novel solid oxide fuel cell system controller for rapid load following
183
2007
Fuel flexibility study of an integrated 25 kW SOFC reformer system
173
2005
The role of natural gas and its infrastructure in mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, improving regional air quality, and renewable resource integration
151
2018
Dynamic simulation of a pressurized 220kW solid oxide fuel-cell–gas-turbine hybrid system: modeled performance compared to measured results
147
2006
Analysis and optimization of a solid oxide fuel cell and intercooled gas turbine (SOFC–ICGT) hybrid cycle
146
2004
Dynamic simulation of an integrated solid oxide fuel cell system including current-based fuel flow control
145
2006
Integration of distributed generation systems into generic types of commercial buildings in California
141
2008
Analysis of a molten carbonate fuel cell: Numerical modeling and experimental validation
141
2006
Design of highly efficient coal-based integrated gasification fuel cell power plants
134
2010
Dynamic modeling of hybrid energy storage systems coupled to photovoltaic generation in residential applications
129
2007
Progress in solid oxide fuel cell-gas turbine hybrid power systems: System design and analysis, transient operation, controls and optimization
126
2018
Synergistic integration of a gas turbine and solid oxide fuel cell for improved transient capability
125
2008
Power and temperature control of fluctuating biomass gas fueled solid oxide fuel cell and micro gas turbine hybrid system
122
2006
A model for prediction of selective noncatalytic reduction of nitrogen oxides by ammonia, urea, and cyanuric acid with mixing limitations in the presence of CO
120
1996
Control design of an atmospheric solid oxide fuel cell/gas turbine hybrid system: Variable versus fixed speed gas turbine operation
116
2006
Dynamic analyses of regenerative fuel cell power for potential use in renewable residential applications
114
2006
Impact of hydrogen energy storage on California electric power system: Towards 100% renewable electricity
110
2019
On the role of fuel cells and hydrogen in a more sustainable and renewable energy future
106
2010
Modeling and forecasting of cooling and electricity load demand
103
2014