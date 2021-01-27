Jack Brouwer, PhD

University of California, Irvine

Professor: Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering, Civil & Environmental Engineering; Director: National Fuel Cell Research Center, Advanced Power and Energy Program

Expertise: High-Temperature Electrochemical Dynamicsrenewable hydrogenRenewable Power DynamicsIntegrated Renewable Power SystemsHybrid Power and Energy Storage Systems

Brouwer’s research focuses upon high-temperature electrochemical dynamics and integrated renewable energy systems including fuel cells, electrolyzers, batteries, gas turbines, and solar and wind power. Brouwer is recognized for research and development of the world’s first integrated hybrid solid oxide fuel cell gas turbine system, the world’s first renewable high temperature fuel cell system for tri-generation of hydrogen, heat, and power, the world’s first direct DC powering of data center servers with a fuel cell, and the U.S. first renewable power-to-gas hydrogen injection into the natural gas system and subsequent conversion to decarbonized electricity in a combined cycle power plant.

Brouwer received his Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1993. From 1993 to 1997, he served as a research assistant professor at the University of Utah and was a member of the technical staff at Reaction Engineering International. He came to UC Irvine in 1997 as associate director of the National Fuel Cell Research Center (NFCRC), concurrently holding appointments as lecturer, assistant and then associate adjunct professor. He was named assistant professor in the summer of 2011 and became full professor in the summer of 2017.

Title

Cited By

Year

Net-zero emissions energy systems

844

2018

Novel solid oxide fuel cell system controller for rapid load following

183

2007

Fuel flexibility study of an integrated 25 kW SOFC reformer system

173

2005

The role of natural gas and its infrastructure in mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, improving regional air quality, and renewable resource integration

151

2018

Dynamic simulation of a pressurized 220kW solid oxide fuel-cell–gas-turbine hybrid system: modeled performance compared to measured results

147

2006

Analysis and optimization of a solid oxide fuel cell and intercooled gas turbine (SOFC–ICGT) hybrid cycle

146

2004

Dynamic simulation of an integrated solid oxide fuel cell system including current-based fuel flow control

145

2006

Integration of distributed generation systems into generic types of commercial buildings in California

141

2008

Analysis of a molten carbonate fuel cell: Numerical modeling and experimental validation

141

2006

Design of highly efficient coal-based integrated gasification fuel cell power plants

134

2010

Dynamic modeling of hybrid energy storage systems coupled to photovoltaic generation in residential applications

129

2007

Progress in solid oxide fuel cell-gas turbine hybrid power systems: System design and analysis, transient operation, controls and optimization

126

2018

Synergistic integration of a gas turbine and solid oxide fuel cell for improved transient capability

125

2008

Power and temperature control of fluctuating biomass gas fueled solid oxide fuel cell and micro gas turbine hybrid system

122

2006

A model for prediction of selective noncatalytic reduction of nitrogen oxides by ammonia, urea, and cyanuric acid with mixing limitations in the presence of CO

120

1996

Control design of an atmospheric solid oxide fuel cell/gas turbine hybrid system: Variable versus fixed speed gas turbine operation

116

2006

Dynamic analyses of regenerative fuel cell power for potential use in renewable residential applications

114

2006

Impact of hydrogen energy storage on California electric power system: Towards 100% renewable electricity

110

2019

On the role of fuel cells and hydrogen in a more sustainable and renewable energy future

106

2010

Modeling and forecasting of cooling and electricity load demand

103

2014

