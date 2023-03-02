Dr. Jacob Shively, associate professor, teaches international relations. Shively’s recent book project, “Make America First Again,” develops a new analytical framework called grand strategy analysis (GSA) and applies it to the first two years of the Trump administration. GSA itself is designed for larger utility in cross-disciplinary, comparative foreign policy, and global policy analysis. This work follows his prior monograph, "Analyzing Obama's Grand Strategy," which provided an overview of President Barack Obama's national security strategy and how it evolved. Previously, in his doctoral dissertation, he analyzed former Presidents George W. Bush's and Jimmy Carter's grand strategies. Shively has also presented at international and national conferences; published scholarly reviews, articles and encyclopedic chapters; conducted public talks; and delivered briefings to national security professionals. His work also extends to emerging technology and national security. His article on President Truman's "Point Four" technical assistance program as applied to Iran appeared in the journal "Diplomacy and Statecraft". Other work in this vein includes papers on evolving cybersecurity policy and lethal drones. With over a decade in university classrooms, Shively is an engaged and innovative teacher. He has developed courses for traditional undergraduate and graduate majors as well as for online students. Topics include Introductions to American Politics, Political Theory, International Politics, and Comparative Politics; American Foreign Policy; Causes of War; Cyber, Drones, and National Security; Grand Strategy; International Law; International Organizations; Religion and International Politics; and Study of Strategy (Honors). Shively also advises the Model United Nations club. Shively has written occasional news commentaries in addition to sitting for radio, newspaper, and television interviews. In addition to several departmental, college, and university committees, Shively served in the university's faculty leadership development program (LEAD) and is a member of the faculty senate.