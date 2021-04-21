Jacob Victor teaches property and intellectual property and researches how law impacts innovation, culture, and the deployment of new technologies. His most recent articles, "Reconceptualizing Compulsory Copyright Licenses," 72 Stanford Law Review 915 (2020) and "Utility-Expanding Fair Use," 105 Minnesota Law Review (forthcoming 2021), provide a new account of how the law regulates copyright licensing markets in order to serve the public's interest in accessing creative works. He is currently pursuing research projects related to how copyright, trade secret, and antitrust law can best adapt to the policy challenges of the digital age.