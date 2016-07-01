“Very quickly we realized that if we want to make the best quality decisions for Cornell, we need to get the best quality data that we can get,” Jai said. - Researchers support college in making data-driven decisions

“This kind of research is very atypical for undergraduates,” Professor Jai Shanata said. “It is very much more-so the kind of research that’s done by graduate students or post-docs who do it for months or years, non-stop.” - Chemistry researchers lend information to bigger study about medication and diet

“We are interested in how what we eat and the drugs that we might be prescribed interact,” Shanata said. - Researchers study interactions between food, medications