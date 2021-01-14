Dr. Jakob Vinther is an expert in Macroevolution in the School of Earth Sciences. Using a combined approach of paleontology and molecular biology, his core interests are in the evolution of the dinosaurs and in how fossils preserve organisms. Dr. Vinther pioneered the discipline of ‘palaeocolor’ – the study and reconstruction of fossil color patterns. He found the first-ever evidence of preserved iridescence (color change) in a 50-million-year-old feather from feathered species of dinosaur that was used in camouflage. His discovery has been the subject of a National Geographic TV documentary, called 'Dinomorphosis'. Education 2006 - MSc Zoology and Palaeontology, University of Copenhagen, 2011 - Ph.D. Molecular Phylogenetics and Palaeontology, Yale University Accomplishments 2012 - Hodson Award, Palaeontological Association: for young paleontologists that have made a notable contribution to Science, 2014 - Fellow of the Higher Education Academy, 2018 - Nomination, Bristol Students Union: Outstanding Teacher Award
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Recalibrating Equus evolution using the genome sequence of an early Middle Pleistocene horse
|
790
|
2013
|
Ordovician faunas of Burgess Shale type
|
282
|
2010
|
Cephalopod origin and evolution: a congruent picture emerging from fossils, development and molecules: extant cephalopods are younger than previously realised and were under …
|
281
|
2011
|
Plumage color patterns of an extinct dinosaur
|
276
|
2010
|
The colour of fossil feathers
|
217
|
2008
|
Constraints on the timescale of animal evolutionary history
|
214
|
2015
|
Fossil evidence for evolution of the shape and color of penguin feathers
|
201
|
2010
|
Reconstruction of Microraptor and the evolution of iridescent plumage
|
199
|
2012
|
Direct chemical evidence for eumelanin pigment from the Jurassic period
|
193
|
2012
|
A placozoan affinity for Dickinsonia and the evolution of late Proterozoic metazoan feeding modes
|
169
|
2010
|
Structural coloration in a fossil feather
|
134
|
2010
|
The Early Cambrian Halkieria is a mollusc
|
119
|
2005
|
A suspension-feeding anomalocarid from the Early Cambrian
|
112
|
2014
|
Chemical, experimental, and morphological evidence for diagenetically altered melanin in exceptionally preserved fossils
|
106
|
2015
|
New evidence on the colour and nature of the isolated Archaeopteryx feather
|
103
|
2012
|
A guide to the field of palaeo colour: Melanin and other pigments can fossilise: Reconstructing colour patterns from ancient organisms can give new insights to ecology and …
|
102
|
2015
|
A molecular palaeobiological exploration of arthropod terrestrialization
|
101
|
2016
|
Sophisticated digestive systems in early arthropods
|
100
|
2014
|
A molecular palaeobiological hypothesis for the origin of aplacophoran molluscs and their derivation from chiton-like ancestors
|
98
|
2012
|
Machaeridians are Palaeozoic armoured annelids
|
98
|
2008
For the first time ever, a team of scientists, led by the University of Bristol, have described in detail a dinosaur’s cloacal or vent – the all-purpose opening used for defecation, urination and breeding.
14-Jan-2021 10:00:00 AM EST