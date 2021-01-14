Dr. Jakob Vinther is an expert in Macroevolution in the School of Earth Sciences. Using a combined approach of paleontology and molecular biology, his core interests are in the evolution of the dinosaurs and in how fossils preserve organisms. Dr. Vinther pioneered the discipline of ‘palaeocolor’ – the study and reconstruction of fossil color patterns. He found the first-ever evidence of preserved iridescence (color change) in a 50-million-year-old feather from feathered species of dinosaur that was used in camouflage. His discovery has been the subject of a National Geographic TV documentary, called 'Dinomorphosis'. Education 2006 - MSc Zoology and Palaeontology, University of Copenhagen, 2011 - Ph.D. Molecular Phylogenetics and Palaeontology, Yale University Accomplishments 2012 - Hodson Award, Palaeontological Association: for young paleontologists that have made a notable contribution to Science, 2014 - Fellow of the Higher Education Academy, 2018 - Nomination, Bristol Students Union: Outstanding Teacher Award