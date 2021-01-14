Jakob Vinther, PhD

Jakob Vinther, PhD

University of Bristol

Senior Lecturer

Expertise: Dinoseursdinosaur camouflageFossilsmacroevolutionmolecar biologyPaleontology

Dr. Jakob Vinther is an expert in Macroevolution in the School of Earth Sciences. Using a combined approach of paleontology and molecular biology, his core interests are in the evolution of the dinosaurs and in how fossils preserve organisms. Dr. Vinther pioneered the discipline of ‘palaeocolor’ – the study and reconstruction of fossil color patterns. He found the first-ever evidence of preserved iridescence (color change) in a 50-million-year-old feather from feathered species of dinosaur that was used in camouflage. His discovery has been the subject of a National Geographic TV documentary, called 'Dinomorphosis'.

Education
2006 - MSc Zoology and Palaeontology, University of Copenhagen, 2011 - Ph.D. Molecular Phylogenetics and Palaeontology, Yale University

Accomplishments 
2012 - Hodson Award, Palaeontological Association: for young paleontologists that have made a notable contribution to Science, 2014 - Fellow of the Higher Education Academy, 2018 - Nomination, Bristol Students Union: Outstanding Teacher Award

Title

Cited By

Year

Recalibrating Equus evolution using the genome sequence of an early Middle Pleistocene horse

790

2013

Ordovician faunas of Burgess Shale type

282

2010

Cephalopod origin and evolution: a congruent picture emerging from fossils, development and molecules: extant cephalopods are younger than previously realised and were under …

281

2011

Plumage color patterns of an extinct dinosaur

276

2010

The colour of fossil feathers

217

2008

Constraints on the timescale of animal evolutionary history

214

2015

Fossil evidence for evolution of the shape and color of penguin feathers

201

2010

Reconstruction of Microraptor and the evolution of iridescent plumage

199

2012

Direct chemical evidence for eumelanin pigment from the Jurassic period

193

2012

A placozoan affinity for Dickinsonia and the evolution of late Proterozoic metazoan feeding modes

169

2010

Structural coloration in a fossil feather

134

2010

The Early Cambrian Halkieria is a mollusc

119

2005

A suspension-feeding anomalocarid from the Early Cambrian

112

2014

Chemical, experimental, and morphological evidence for diagenetically altered melanin in exceptionally preserved fossils

106

2015

New evidence on the colour and nature of the isolated Archaeopteryx feather

103

2012

A guide to the field of palaeo colour: Melanin and other pigments can fossilise: Reconstructing colour patterns from ancient organisms can give new insights to ecology and …

102

2015

A molecular palaeobiological exploration of arthropod terrestrialization

101

2016

Sophisticated digestive systems in early arthropods

100

2014

A molecular palaeobiological hypothesis for the origin of aplacophoran molluscs and their derivation from chiton-like ancestors

98

2012

Machaeridians are Palaeozoic armoured annelids

98

2008

All-purpose dinosaur opening reconstructed for first time

For the first time ever, a team of scientists, led by the University of Bristol, have described in detail a dinosaur’s cloacal or vent – the all-purpose opening used for defecation, urination and breeding.
14-Jan-2021 10:00:00 AM EST

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.07929

Reporter Tools

Connect with experts and discover the latest research news in science, medicine, life, and business