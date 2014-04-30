James Bullock, PhD

University of California, Irvine

Dean, School of Physical Sciences, Professor Physical Sciences, Physics & Astronomy

Expertise: Dark MatterStar FormationAstronomygalaxy dynamicsPhysics

Professor Bullock received a B.S. in both Physics and Math from The Ohio State University in 1994 and a Ph.D. in Physics from the University of California, Santa Cruz in 1999. After postdoctoral positions at The Ohio State University and Harvard University, he came to UC Irvine as an Assistant Professor in 2004. He was elected Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 2008. Professor Bullock served as the 17th Chair of the UCI Physics and Astronomy Department from 2017-2019 before becoming the 9th Dean of the UCI School of Physical Sciences in 2019.

Aided by super-computer simulations and analytic models, Professor Bullock studies how galaxies and their constituent dark matter halos have formed and evolved over billions of years of cosmic time. By analyzing data that astronomers have collected using the Hubble Space Telescope, the Keck Observatory, and other ground and space telescopes, he works to understand how galaxies, including the Milky Way and its Local Group of galaxies, emerged from the primordial universe. One of his long-standing interests has been the use of astrophysical observations to constrain the microphysical nature of dark matter.

Professor Bullock currently serves as Chair of the James Webb Space Telescope User’s Committee. Previously he was Chair of the working group that recommended the Hubble Frontier Fields Program, which is responsible for galaxy cluster image on the top of this page. He is passionate about science outreach and appears regularly on the Science Channel’s How the Universe Works.

Title

Cited By

Year

Profiles of dark haloes: evolution, scatter and environment

2531

2001

LSST: from science drivers to reference design and anticipated data products

2011

2019

Fermi large area telescope first source catalog

1637

2010

Too big to fail? The puzzling darkness of massive Milky Way subhaloes

1410

2011

Concentrations of dark halos from their assembly histories

1264

2002

Galaxies on FIRE (Feedback In Realistic Environments): stellar feedback explains cosmologically inefficient star formation

1251

2014

Reionization and the abundance of galactic satellites

1054

2000

Tracing galaxy formation with stellar halos. I. Methods

1046

2005

A universal angular momentum profile for galactic halos

991

2001

Small-Scale Challenges to the CDM Paradigm

955

2017

The Milky Way’s bright satellites as an apparent failure of ΛCDM

788

2012

Accurate masses for dispersion-supported galaxies

770

2010

Cosmological simulations with self-interacting dark matter–I. Constant-density cores and substructure

726

2013

FIRE-2 simulations: physics versus numerics in galaxy formation

624

2018

A merger-driven scenario for cosmological disk galaxy formation

611

2006

The universal stellar mass–stellar metallicity relation for dwarf galaxies

599

2013

A common mass scale for satellite galaxies of the Milky Way

592

2008

The shape of dark matter haloes: dependence on mass, redshift, radius and formation

565

2006

The dependence of halo clustering on halo formation history, concentration, and occupation

558

2006

Resolving the structure of cold dark matter halos

555

2001

