James Freeman, PhD

James Freeman, PhD

University of Bristol

Lecturer in Digital Humanities (History)

Expertise: ConservatismElectionGovernmentIdeologyNeoliberalismLibertyPoliticsPolitical Campaigns

Dr James Freeman is Lecturer is based in the Department of History where his research interests span the histories of important British political speeches and the power of oratory, spin and rhetoric, as well as the promises that politicians make and why/how these are frequently not delivered. He is also interested in the history of media research and polling in British politics. Dr Freeman's previous projects include studying the evolution of national pensions policy as rooted in the Thatcher government’s pension reforms of the 1980s, the evolution of ‘neoliberalism’ and its influence on British politics, the Conservative party’s history, and the rhetoric of freedom and liberty from 1900 to the present day. He also uses a variety of digital techniques to explore political history. He has been interviewed for NBS, Elle magazine and for a series of BBC radio broadcasts about his views on political speeches and the history of issues in contemporary politics, such as Brexit.

Education
BA (Exon), MA (Exon), PhD (Exon)

No Clipping


Title

Cited By

Year

‘Everyman a Capitalist’or ‘Free to Choose’? Exploring the Tensions within Thatcherite Individualism

13

2018

Reconsidering ‘Set the People Free’: Neoliberalism and Freedom Rhetoric in Churchill’s Conservative Party

5

2018

The not-so-neoliberal university

3

2018

The Fowler Inquiry into Provision for Retirement and the 1986 Personal Pensions Revolution: Briefing note for panellists

1

2017

“The Permissive and Lawless Society is a By-Product of Socialism”: Selsdon Man, Morality and Neo-liberalism’s Route into Conservatism.

1

2017

The Rhetorical Lives and Afterlives of Political Pledges in British Political Speech c. 2000–2013

0

2020

Yes to Europe! The 1975 Referendum and Seventies Britain

0

2019

Decentring Thatcher's' neoliberal revolution'

0

2018

Discovering ‘Thatcher’s children’: Labour’s youth problem in 1980s Britain

0

2018

Decentring the Thatcher revolution

0

2017

Remaking the Individual in Thatcher’s Britain: A Cultural or Economic Project?

0

2017

Implementing Neoliberalism: Exploring the Tensions Within Thatcherite Individualism

0

2017

Everyman a Capitalist?’or ‘Free to Choose’? Exploring the tensions within Thatcherite individualism

0

2017

“My Twitter has become so powerful that I can actually make my enemies tell the truth”: Trump's Rhetoric from a Quantitative Perspective.

0

2016

Contemporary Political History and Policy: History and Policy Round-table

0

2016

Quantitative Rhetorical Cultures: A Route to Reintegrating British Political History

0

2015

Talking Liberties: The Rhetoric of Freedom in Post-War British Politics

0

2014

Talking Liberties: Political Rhetoric in Post-War Britain

0

2014

The Tyranny of Clio: The Risks Facing Historians Working in Policy

0

2014

Politics by Numbers: What Computers Can and Can’t Tell Us about Political Rhetoric

0

2013

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.07984

Reporter Tools

Connect with experts and discover the latest research news in science, medicine, life, and business