Dr James Freeman is Lecturer is based in the Department of History where his research interests span the histories of important British political speeches and the power of oratory, spin and rhetoric, as well as the promises that politicians make and why/how these are frequently not delivered. He is also interested in the history of media research and polling in British politics. Dr Freeman's previous projects include studying the evolution of national pensions policy as rooted in the Thatcher government’s pension reforms of the 1980s, the evolution of ‘neoliberalism’ and its influence on British politics, the Conservative party’s history, and the rhetoric of freedom and liberty from 1900 to the present day. He also uses a variety of digital techniques to explore political history. He has been interviewed for NBS, Elle magazine and for a series of BBC radio broadcasts about his views on political speeches and the history of issues in contemporary politics, such as Brexit. Education BA (Exon), MA (Exon), PhD (Exon)
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
‘Everyman a Capitalist’or ‘Free to Choose’? Exploring the Tensions within Thatcherite Individualism
|
13
|
2018
|
Reconsidering ‘Set the People Free’: Neoliberalism and Freedom Rhetoric in Churchill’s Conservative Party
|
5
|
2018
|
The not-so-neoliberal university
|
3
|
2018
|
The Fowler Inquiry into Provision for Retirement and the 1986 Personal Pensions Revolution: Briefing note for panellists
|
1
|
2017
|
“The Permissive and Lawless Society is a By-Product of Socialism”: Selsdon Man, Morality and Neo-liberalism’s Route into Conservatism.
|
1
|
2017
|
The Rhetorical Lives and Afterlives of Political Pledges in British Political Speech c. 2000–2013
|
0
|
2020
|
Yes to Europe! The 1975 Referendum and Seventies Britain
|
0
|
2019
|
Decentring Thatcher's' neoliberal revolution'
|
0
|
2018
|
Discovering ‘Thatcher’s children’: Labour’s youth problem in 1980s Britain
|
0
|
2018
|
Decentring the Thatcher revolution
|
0
|
2017
|
Remaking the Individual in Thatcher’s Britain: A Cultural or Economic Project?
|
0
|
2017
|
Implementing Neoliberalism: Exploring the Tensions Within Thatcherite Individualism
|
0
|
2017
|
Everyman a Capitalist?’or ‘Free to Choose’? Exploring the tensions within Thatcherite individualism
|
0
|
2017
|
“My Twitter has become so powerful that I can actually make my enemies tell the truth”: Trump's Rhetoric from a Quantitative Perspective.
|
0
|
2016
|
Contemporary Political History and Policy: History and Policy Round-table
|
0
|
2016
|
Quantitative Rhetorical Cultures: A Route to Reintegrating British Political History
|
0
|
2015
|
Talking Liberties: The Rhetoric of Freedom in Post-War British Politics
|
0
|
2014
|
Talking Liberties: Political Rhetoric in Post-War Britain
|
0
|
2014
|
The Tyranny of Clio: The Risks Facing Historians Working in Policy
|
0
|
2014
|
Politics by Numbers: What Computers Can and Can’t Tell Us about Political Rhetoric
|
0
|
2013