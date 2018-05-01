Dr. Frazier completed a neurosurgical residency at the Johns Hopkins Hospital after earning a medical degree from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and an undergraduate degree magna cum laude from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. As a medical student, Dr. Frazier received the Hunterian Medical Student Research Award for his work on interstitial chemotherapy for brain tumors. During his training, Dr. Frazier completed specialized fellowships in neuro-oncology and radiosurgery.