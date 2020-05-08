Dr. James M. Musser his medical training at the University of Rochester and his residency in laboratory medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. He also completed postdoctoral research in molecular evolutionary genetics at Pennsylvania State University. Musser conducts research that focuses on the molecular basis of host-pathogen interactions in group A Streptococcus and Mycobacterium tuberculosis. His areas of expertise include Mycobacterium tuberculosis, Group A Streptococcus, infectious disease and antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
Houston Methodist infectious disease pathologists have discovered new COVID-19 cases caused by the SARS-CoV-2 UK B.1.1.7 variant are doubling weekly. By mid-March the number increased sharply to 648 cases from 305 just a week earlier. The findings come from the latest batch of 8,857 virus genomes sequenced from patients with positive COVID-19 tests in the first two months of 2021, representing 94% of Houston Methodist cases.
31-Mar-2021 06:00:52 PM EDT
Houston Methodist has sequenced more than 20,000 of Houston’s coronavirus genomes since the start of the pandemic and leads the SARS-CoV-2 genome sequencing efforts in the U.S. In the most recent batches of genomes, the U.K., South Africa, Brazil, California and New York variants were detected.
02-Mar-2021 03:05:43 PM EST
A follow-up Houston Methodist study of 351 COVID-19 patients treated with convalescent plasma therapy concludes those patients receiving convalescent plasma with a very high antibody content – or high titer – within 72 hours of hospitalization were significantly more likely to survive SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection. The results confirm and extend scientific evidence from an earlier interim study and show transfusion of high-titer convalescent plasma has maximum beneficial effect if given within 44 hours of hospitalization.
06-Oct-2020 03:05:36 PM EDT
A preliminary analysis of an ongoing study of more than 300 COVID-19 patients treated with convalescent plasma therapy at Houston Methodist suggests the treatment is safe and effective. The results, published in The American Journal of Pathology, represent one of the first peer-reviewed publications in the country assessing efficacy of convalescent plasma and offer valuable scientific evidence that transfusing critically ill COVID-19 patients with high antibody plasma early in their illness reduced the mortality rate.
12-Aug-2020 06:30:44 PM EDT
The first convalescent plasma transfusion trial results from Houston Methodist have been published. Of the study’s 25 patients, 19 have improved and 11 discharged. With no adverse side effects caused by the therapy, the study concluded convalescent plasma is a safe treatment option for patients with severe COVID-19. This is the first peer-reviewed publication in the U.S. of convalescent plasma therapy results for COVID-19.
07-Jun-2020 10:05:27 PM EDT
13-May-2020 12:05:21 PM EDT
Houston Methodist released gene sequencing results from the first strains of the virus causing COVID-19 disease in Houston. Results reveal multiple introductions of SARS-CoV-2 into Houston followed by rapid community spread. No evidence was found of mutations making any strains of the virus more severe. Pathologists analyzed genomes of 320 SARS-CoV-2 strains collected from COVID-19 patients, making this the largest sample of SARS-CoV-2 genes sequenced from patients in the southern U.S.
08-May-2020 02:40:28 PM EDT