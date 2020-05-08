The first convalescent plasma transfusion trial results from Houston Methodist have been released. Of the 25 patients in the study, 19 have improved and 11 have been discharged. With no adverse side effects caused by the therapy, the study concluded that convalescent plasma is a safe treatment option for patients with severe COVID-19. This is the largest cohort assessed for outcomes related to convalescent plasma therapy for COVID-19.

