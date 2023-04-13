Dr. Mullin’s research focuses on the role of tight junctional leakiness in cancer, aging, infectious diseases and inflammatory diseases in the GI tract, respiratory tract, the oral epithelium and the lining of the uterus. He also is investigating the effect of micronutrient consumption/nutrition on reducing epithelial barrier leak, and the role of barrier (junctional) leak in infectious diseases such as Ebola, Marburg and coronaviruses. He is a professor for the Lankenau Institute for Medical Research, part of Main Line Health.