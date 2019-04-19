Dr. Jane Salmon is the Collette Kean Research Professor at Hospital for Special Surgery. She is Professor of Medicine and Professor of Medicine in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Associate Dean, Faculty Affairs at Weill Cornell College of Medicine. Dr. Salmon’s research has focused on elucidating mechanisms of tissue injury in lupus and other autoimmune diseases. Her basic, translational and clinical studies have led to a paradigm shift in the understanding of mechanisms of pregnancy loss, cardiovascular disease and end-organ damage in patients with lupus. She identified the critical role of inflammation as a mediator of placental insufficiency and defined new treatment targets. Dr. Salmon graduated magna cum laude from New York University and earned a medical degree in 1978 from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Columbia University, where she was the first woman enrolled in their Medical Scientist Training Program. She completed training in internal medicine at The New York Hospital and in rheumatology at Hospital for Special Surgery, where she currently conducts clinical and basic research studies and practices rheumatology. Dr. Salmon has served on the Board of Directors of the American College of Rheumatology and Rheumatology Research Foundation. Dr. Salmon was co-editor of Arthritis and Rheumatism and is currently an Associate Editor of Annals of Rheumatic Diseases. At Hospital for Special Surgery, she is a Director of the Lupus and APS Center of Excellence, Co-Director of the Mary Kirkland Center for Lupus Research.
Title
Cited By
Year
Prevalence and correlates of accelerated atherosclerosis in systemic lupus erythematosus
1519
2003
A novel polymorphism of FcgammaRIIIa (CD16) alters receptor function and predisposes to autoimmune disease.
742
1997
Complement C5a receptors and neutrophils mediate fetal injury in the antiphospholipid syndrome
686
2003
Heparin prevents antiphospholipid antibody–induced fetal loss by inhibiting complement activation
656
2004
Complement C3 activation is required for antiphospholipid antibody-induced fetal loss
628
2002
Fc gamma RIIA alleles are heritable risk factors for lupus nephritis in African Americans.
542
1996
Genome scan of human systemic lupus erythematosus: evidence for linkage on chromosome 1q in African-American pedigrees
520
1998
Complement activation induces dysregulation of angiogenic factors and causes fetal rejection and growth restriction
477
2006
Activation of cultured vascular endothelial cells by antiphospholipid antibodies.
475
1995
Preclinical carotid atherosclerosis in patients with rheumatoid arthritis
368
2006
Arterial stiffness in chronic inflammatory diseases
352
2005
Requirement of activation of complement C3 and C5 for antiphospholipid antibody–mediated thrombophilia
334
2005
Allelic polymorphisms of human Fc gamma receptor IIA and Fc gamma receptor IIIB. Independent mechanisms for differences in human phagocyte function.
320
1992
14th international congress on antiphospholipid antibodies task force report on antiphospholipid syndrome treatment trends
309
2014
Tissue factor: a link between C5a and neutrophil activation in antiphospholipid antibody–induced fetal injury
286
2007
Prediction of adverse pregnancy outcome by the presence of lupus anticoagulant, but not anticardiolipin antibody, in patients with antiphospholipid antibodies
277
2012
Subclinical atherosclerosis in rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus
276
2008
Fc gamma receptor III on human neutrophils. Allelic variants have functionally distinct capacities.
273
1990
Differential modulation of stimulatory and inhibitory Fcγ receptors on human monocytes by Th1 and Th2 cytokines
269
2001
Mutations in complement regulatory proteins predispose to preeclampsia: a genetic analysis of the PROMISSE cohort
256
2011
"At this time, little is known about the effects of COVID-19 in pregnant women and infants, and there are currently no recommendations specific to pregnant women regarding its evaluation or management. Because pregnant women are known to be at greater risk for severe illness from other respiratory infections, such as influenza, they should be considered an at-risk population for infection with SARS-CoV-2. "
- https://www.rheumatologyadvisor.com/home/general-rheumatology/addressing-covid19-concerns-in-pregnant-women-with-rheumatic-diseases/
"A mother with confirmed COVID-19 or who is a symptomatic person under investigation because of exposure should take all possible precautions to avoid spreading the virus to her infant, including washing her hands before touching the infant and wearing a face mask, if possible, while breastfeeding the infant. If expressing breast milk with a manual or electric breast pump, the mother should wash her hands before touching any pump or bottle parts and follow recommendations for proper pump cleaning after each use."
- https://www.rheumatologyadvisor.com/home/general-rheumatology/addressing-covid19-concerns-in-pregnant-women-with-rheumatic-diseases/