University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin)

Associate Professor, Molecular Biosciences

Expertise: BiochemistryBiophysicsDrugsImmunology

Jason McLellan specializes in understanding the structure and function of viral proteins, including those of coronaviruses. His research focuses on applying structural information to the rational design of vaccines and other therapies for viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. McLellan and his team collaborated with researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ Vaccine Research Center to design a stabilized version of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which forms the basis of several leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates, including those by Moderna, Novavax, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer/BioNTech.

Dr. McLellan earned a BS in chemistry with an emphasis in biochemistry from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. Afterward, he obtained his PhD from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland in the laboratory of Dr. Daniel Leahy. He then carried out postdoctoral research at the National Institutes of Health's Vaccine Research Center in the laboratory of Dr. Peter Kwong and in collaboration with Dr. Barney Graham. In the Fall of 2013, he joined the faculty at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth in the Department of Biochemistry, and in January 2018 he moved his laboratory to the University of Texas at Austin and became a member of the Department of Molecular Biosciences.

2020 William Prusoff Memorial Award (International Society for Antiviral Research)

2019 Viruses Young Investigator in Virology Prize

2018 American Crystallographic Association Etter Early Career Award

2015 Charles H. Hood Foundation Child Health Research Award

2012 Norman P. Salzman Memorial Award in Virology

Cryo-EM structure of the 2019-nCoV spike in the prefusion conformation

1532

2020

Structure of HIV-1 gp120 V1/V2 domain with broadly neutralizing antibody PG9

825

2011

Structure-based design of a fusion glycoprotein vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus

484

2013

Structure of RSV fusion glycoprotein trimer bound to a prefusion-specific neutralizing antibody

471

2013

Increased HIV-1 vaccine efficacy against viruses with genetic signatures in Env V2

401

2012

Vaccine induction of antibodies against a structurally heterogeneous site of immune pressure within HIV-1 envelope protein variable regions 1 and 2

350

2013

Structure of respiratory syncytial virus fusion glycoprotein in the postfusion conformation reveals preservation of neutralizing epitopes

312

2011

Structural basis for diverse N-glycan recognition by HIV-1–neutralizing V1–V2–directed antibody PG16

265

2013

Crystal structure of PG16 and chimeric dissection with somatically related PG9: structure-function analysis of two quaternary-specific antibodies that effectively neutralize HIV-1

238

2010

Pre-fusion structure of a human coronavirus spike protein

233

2016

Computation-guided backbone grafting of a discontinuous motif onto a protein scaffold

197

2011

Prefusion F–specific antibodies determine the magnitude of RSV neutralizing activity in human sera

180

2015

Early low-titer neutralizing antibodies impede HIV-1 replication and select for virus escape

180

2012

Structure and function of respiratory syncytial virus surface glycoproteins

172

2013

Infection with MERS-CoV causes lethal pneumonia in the common marmoset

163

2014

Immunogenicity and structures of a rationally designed prefusion MERS-CoV spike antigen

162

2017

Host species restriction of Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus through its receptor, dipeptidyl peptidase 4

151

2014

A highly stable prefusion RSV F vaccine derived from structural analysis of the fusion mechanism

144

2015

Structure and mechanism of the farnesyl diphosphate synthase from Trypanosoma cruzi: implications for drug design

140

2006

Structural basis of respiratory syncytial virus neutralization by motavizumab

139

2010

"We knew exactly what mutations to put into this, because we’ve already shown these mutations work for a bunch of other coronaviruses.”

- https://news.utexas.edu/2020/02/19/breakthrough-in-coronavirus-research-results-in-new-map-to-support-vaccine-design/

