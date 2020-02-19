Jason McLellan specializes in understanding the structure and function of viral proteins, including those of coronaviruses. His research focuses on applying structural information to the rational design of vaccines and other therapies for viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. McLellan and his team collaborated with researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ Vaccine Research Center to design a stabilized version of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which forms the basis of several leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates, including those by Moderna, Novavax, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer/BioNTech. Dr. McLellan earned a BS in chemistry with an emphasis in biochemistry from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. Afterward, he obtained his PhD from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland in the laboratory of Dr. Daniel Leahy. He then carried out postdoctoral research at the National Institutes of Health's Vaccine Research Center in the laboratory of Dr. Peter Kwong and in collaboration with Dr. Barney Graham. In the Fall of 2013, he joined the faculty at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth in the Department of Biochemistry, and in January 2018 he moved his laboratory to the University of Texas at Austin and became a member of the Department of Molecular Biosciences. Awards: 2020 William Prusoff Memorial Award (International Society for Antiviral Research) 2019 Viruses Young Investigator in Virology Prize 2018 American Crystallographic Association Etter Early Career Award 2015 Charles H. Hood Foundation Child Health Research Award 2012 Norman P. Salzman Memorial Award in Virology
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Cryo-EM structure of the 2019-nCoV spike in the prefusion conformation
|
1532
|
2020
|
Structure of HIV-1 gp120 V1/V2 domain with broadly neutralizing antibody PG9
|
825
|
2011
|
Structure-based design of a fusion glycoprotein vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus
|
484
|
2013
|
Structure of RSV fusion glycoprotein trimer bound to a prefusion-specific neutralizing antibody
|
471
|
2013
|
Increased HIV-1 vaccine efficacy against viruses with genetic signatures in Env V2
|
401
|
2012
|
Vaccine induction of antibodies against a structurally heterogeneous site of immune pressure within HIV-1 envelope protein variable regions 1 and 2
|
350
|
2013
|
Structure of respiratory syncytial virus fusion glycoprotein in the postfusion conformation reveals preservation of neutralizing epitopes
|
312
|
2011
|
Structural basis for diverse N-glycan recognition by HIV-1–neutralizing V1–V2–directed antibody PG16
|
265
|
2013
|
Crystal structure of PG16 and chimeric dissection with somatically related PG9: structure-function analysis of two quaternary-specific antibodies that effectively neutralize HIV-1
|
238
|
2010
|
Pre-fusion structure of a human coronavirus spike protein
|
233
|
2016
|
Computation-guided backbone grafting of a discontinuous motif onto a protein scaffold
|
197
|
2011
|
Prefusion F–specific antibodies determine the magnitude of RSV neutralizing activity in human sera
|
180
|
2015
|
Early low-titer neutralizing antibodies impede HIV-1 replication and select for virus escape
|
180
|
2012
|
Structure and function of respiratory syncytial virus surface glycoproteins
|
172
|
2013
|
Infection with MERS-CoV causes lethal pneumonia in the common marmoset
|
163
|
2014
|
Immunogenicity and structures of a rationally designed prefusion MERS-CoV spike antigen
|
162
|
2017
|
Host species restriction of Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus through its receptor, dipeptidyl peptidase 4
|
151
|
2014
|
A highly stable prefusion RSV F vaccine derived from structural analysis of the fusion mechanism
|
144
|
2015
|
Structure and mechanism of the farnesyl diphosphate synthase from Trypanosoma cruzi: implications for drug design
|
140
|
2006
|
Structural basis of respiratory syncytial virus neutralization by motavizumab
|
139
|
2010
"We knew exactly what mutations to put into this, because we’ve already shown these mutations work for a bunch of other coronaviruses.”
- https://news.utexas.edu/2020/02/19/breakthrough-in-coronavirus-research-results-in-new-map-to-support-vaccine-design/