Assistant Professor of Oncology Department of Immunology Education and Training: 2013 - Ph.D. - Biological Sciences, State University of New York at Buffalo Professional Memberships: The American Association of Immunologists Radiation Research Society American Urological Association Society for Basic Urologic Research Honors & Awards: 2021 - Chair, Radiation and Anti-tumor Immunity Session, Radiation Research Society 2019 - Chair, Understanding Immune Responses to Cancer, Upstate NY Immunology Conference 2018 - Early Career Investigator Travel Award, Radiation Research Society 2018 - Chair, Cell Therapies Session, Translational Research Cancer Centers Consortium 2014 - Best Poster, Northeastern Section of the American Urological Association 2013 - Travel award, Midwest Melanoma Partnership 2012 - The American Association of Immunologists Young Investigators Award, Upstate New York Immunology Conference 2012 - Junior Investigator Award, Translational Research Cancer Centers Consortium Meeting 2011 - 1st Place New Investigator Travel Award, Society for Thermal Medicine Research Research Overview: The goal of my laboratory is to elucidate the molecular mechanisms that limit renal cell carcinoma patient responses to immunotherapy. The laboratory’s translational studies are concentrated on enhancing anti-tumor immunity through improved myeloid cell function and cytolytic T cell activity within renal cell carcinoma. Our laboratory’s findings from a pilot trial in metastatic renal cell carcinoma combining high-dose radiation of kidney tumors with surgical resection, provide a glimpse into the immune activating effects of radiation in human cancer. The laboratory’s most recent studies performed in collaboration with Dr. Scott Abrams shed light on the role key transcription factors at play in macrophage behavior and patient outcome. Publications Chow J, Hoffend NC, Abrams SI, Schwaab T, Singh AK, Muhitch JB. Radiation induces dynamic changes to the T cell repertoire in renal cell carcinoma patients. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2020 Sep 8;. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2001933117. [Epub ahead of print] PubMed PMID: 32900949. Muhitch JB, Hoffend NC, Azabdaftari G, Miller A, Bshara W, Morrison CD, Schwaab T, Abrams SO. Tumor-associated macrophage expression of interferon regulatory Factor-8 (IRF8) is a predictor of progression and patient survival in renal cell carcinoma. J Immunther Cancer. 2019; 7: 155. Singh AK, Winslow T, Habiby Kermany M, Goritz V, Heit L, Miller A, Hoffend NC, Stein LC, Kumaraswamy LK, Warren GW, Bshara W, Odunsi KO, Matsuzaki J, Abrams SI, Schwaab T, Muhitch JB. A pilot study of stereotactic body radiation therapy combined with cytoreductive nephrectomy for metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Clin Cancer Res. 2017; 23: 5055-5065. Ku A, Muhitch JB, Diehl M, Abrams SI, Ostrand-Rosenberg S, Evans SS. Myeloid-derived suppressor cell-mediated downregulation of L-selectin limits T cell trafficking in lymph nodes which can be alleviated by systemic thermal therapy. eLife. 2016; 5:e17375. Battaglia S and Muhitch JB. Unmasking targets of antitumor immunity via high-throughput antigen profiling. Curr Opin Biotechnol. 2016; 42: 92-97. Fisher D, Muhitch JB, Kim M, Doyen K, Bogner P, Evans SS, Skitzki J. Intraoperative intravital microscopy permits the study of human tumour vessels. Nat Commun. 2016; 7: 10684. Mikucki M, Fisher D, Matsuzaki J, Skitzki JJ, Gaulin N, Muhitch JB, Frelinger J, Odunsi K, Gajewski T, Luster A, Evans SS. Non-redundant requirement for CXCR3 signalling during tumoricical T-cell trafficking across tumour vascular checkpoints. Nat Commun. 2015; 6: 7458. Muhitch JB and Schwaab T. High-dose interleukin-2 (IL-2) for metastatic renal cell carcinoma: can the first anti-tumor immunotherapy be reinvented? Immunotherapy. 2014; Sep 6; (9): 955-958.