Adjunct Professor, Kinesiology and Integrative Physiology Affiliated Professor, Biological Sciences, Cognitive and Learning Sciences PhD, Biological Sciences, Michigan Technological University BS, Biological Sciences, Michigan Technological University Research Interests Autonomic and Cardiovascular Control in Humans Neurovascular Responses to Mental Stress Sleep and Autonomic Activity in Humans Sex Differences and Sympathetic Activity Aerobic and Anaerobic Balance in Elite Athletes
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Strength training reduces arterial blood pressure but not sympathetic neural activity in young normotensive subjects
|
141
|
2003
|
Neurovascular responses to mental stress
|
137
|
2005
|
Sympathetic neural responses to mental stress: responders, nonresponders and sex differences
|
121
|
2009
|
Strength training does not affect vagal–cardiac control or cardiovagal baroreflex sensitivity in young healthy subjects
|
117
|
2005
|
Sympathetic responses to vestibular activation in humans
|
92
|
2008
|
Recording sympathetic nerve activity in conscious humans and other mammals: guidelines and the road to standardization
|
84
|
2017
|
Sympathetic neural responses to 24-hour sleep deprivation in humans: sex differences
|
83
|
2012
|
Obstructive sleep apnoea during REM sleep and incident non-dipping of nocturnal blood pressure: a longitudinal analysis of the Wisconsin Sleep Cohort
|
82
|
2015
|
Effects of the menstrual cycle on sympathetic neural responses to mental stress in humans
|
81
|
2007
|
Ovarian cycle and sympathoexcitation in premenopausal women
|
77
|
2013
|
Menstrual cycle alters sympathetic neural responses to orthostatic stress in young, eumenorrheic women
|
74
|
2009
|
Sympathetic neural adaptations to exercise training in humans
|
66
|
2015
|
Effects of exercise training on cardiovagal and sympathetic responses to Valsalva's maneuver.
|
66
|
2002
|
Neurovascular responses to mental stress in the supine and upright postures
|
65
|
2008
|
Vestibular activation of sympathetic nerve activity
|
62
|
2003
|
Sympathoneural and adrenomedullary responses to mental stress
|
59
|
2011
|
Neural and cardiovascular responses to emotional stress in humans
|
57
|
2008
|
Central modulation of exercise‐induced muscle pain in humans
|
55
|
2007
|
Oral contraceptive use, muscle sympathetic nerve activity, and systemic hemodynamics in young women
|
50
|
2015
|
Adverse impact of sleep restriction and circadian misalignment on autonomic function in healthy young adults
|
48
|
2016