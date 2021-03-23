Jason R. Carter, PhD

American Physiological Society (APS)

Professor, Department of Health and Human Development - Michigan Technological University

Expertise: Cardiovascular

Adjunct Professor, Kinesiology and Integrative Physiology
Affiliated Professor, Biological Sciences, Cognitive and Learning Sciences
PhD, Biological Sciences, Michigan Technological University
BS, Biological Sciences, Michigan Technological University

Research Interests
Autonomic and Cardiovascular Control in Humans
Neurovascular Responses to Mental Stress
Sleep and Autonomic Activity in Humans
Sex Differences and Sympathetic Activity
Aerobic and Anaerobic Balance in Elite Athletes

Title

Cited By

Year

Strength training reduces arterial blood pressure but not sympathetic neural activity in young normotensive subjects

141

2003

Neurovascular responses to mental stress

137

2005

Sympathetic neural responses to mental stress: responders, nonresponders and sex differences

121

2009

Strength training does not affect vagal–cardiac control or cardiovagal baroreflex sensitivity in young healthy subjects

117

2005

Sympathetic responses to vestibular activation in humans

92

2008

Recording sympathetic nerve activity in conscious humans and other mammals: guidelines and the road to standardization

84

2017

Sympathetic neural responses to 24-hour sleep deprivation in humans: sex differences

83

2012

Obstructive sleep apnoea during REM sleep and incident non-dipping of nocturnal blood pressure: a longitudinal analysis of the Wisconsin Sleep Cohort

82

2015

Effects of the menstrual cycle on sympathetic neural responses to mental stress in humans

81

2007

Ovarian cycle and sympathoexcitation in premenopausal women

77

2013

Menstrual cycle alters sympathetic neural responses to orthostatic stress in young, eumenorrheic women

74

2009

Sympathetic neural adaptations to exercise training in humans

66

2015

Effects of exercise training on cardiovagal and sympathetic responses to Valsalva's maneuver.

66

2002

Neurovascular responses to mental stress in the supine and upright postures

65

2008

Vestibular activation of sympathetic nerve activity

62

2003

Sympathoneural and adrenomedullary responses to mental stress

59

2011

Neural and cardiovascular responses to emotional stress in humans

57

2008

Central modulation of exercise‐induced muscle pain in humans

55

2007

Oral contraceptive use, muscle sympathetic nerve activity, and systemic hemodynamics in young women

50

2015

Adverse impact of sleep restriction and circadian misalignment on autonomic function in healthy young adults

48

2016

