The mental health impacts related to workplace violence, bullying, and harassment are essential to understand and address. Jason Walker, Psy.D., Ph.D., focuses his academic work and research on addressing these issues. In addition, Dr. Walker also serves rural and remote Indigenous communities, providing essential clinical mental health and social services.
Dr. Walker specializes in addressing mental health and organizational psychology related to workplace violence, bullying, and sexual harassment. His research focuses on the context in which these events happen and the treatment for individuals who’ve been impacted. His research includes the prevalence and implications of these acts and the dismantling of these types of systems.
Dr. Walker completed his doctorate in clinical psychology (Psy.D.) from California Southern University and his doctorate in general psychology (Ph.D.) from North Central University. He received his Master of Social Work from the University of Toronto and his Bachelor of Arts in psychology from McMaster University. He also actively contributes as a reviewer for the Journal of Consulting Psychology, Journal of Organizational Behaviour, and Frontiers in Public Health.
