Professor Javaan Chahl is DST Group Joint Chair of Sensor Systems and has been with UniSA since 2012. Prior to this, he served as a Professor of Aerospace at RMIT University and before that he was at the Defence Science and Technology (DST) Group, with whom he still works closely. Professor Chahl earned his Ph.D. in Neuroscience & Robotics at the Australian National University. Professor Chahl has published over 200 full length refereed articles and has been referenced by other researchers more than 5,000 times. His research provides ample evidence of his breadth of expertise including avionics for drones, medical technology, space exploration, neuroscience, and behavioural biology. High points of his career have included working with NASA Ames developing Mars exploration technology and supporting his military colleagues. His research is multidisciplinary, collaborative and encompasses both theory and application. As a Research Degree Supervisor, Professor Chahl is highly sought after as a supervisor and mentor and is responsible for a large and diverse group of graduate students. His research students have gone on to attain senior academic and government research positions in Australia and overseas. He encourages collaboration, communication, with a focus on innovation, new products and new applications.