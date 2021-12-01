Jay Jayamohan is a leading expert in disruptive innovation, design thinking, and strategic management. He has worked extensively with Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies, the U.S. government, startups, venture capitalists and foundations. As Executive Director of the Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship at Harrisburg University, he is responsible for creating a multi-pronged and interconnected hub that aligns entrepreneurial activities across campus and across disciplines. He leads the effort to establish a permanent center of innovation that strategically positions HU to have a greater impact – socially and commercially – by having innovative thinkers and entrepreneurs from and around Harrisburg coming together with students and faculty to collaborate on ideas and solve problems. He is the founder of RollStream, a Software-as-a-Service company and as CEO grew the company from concept to over 100 people globally, raised tens of millions in venture capital and won numerous accolades including ‘top 100 supply and demand chain vendors in 2008’. RollStream under Jay’s leadership innovated to define a new space and acquire Fortune 500 customers like Walgreens, Tesco, McKesson and Tyco within the first year of product release. The company was acquired in 2012 by GXS, now OpenText. Jay has broad industry knowledge in Software, Financial, & Manufacturing and international experience in Asia, Europe and Middle East. He has been profiled multiple times in press including Washington Post, Business Journal etc. and is a speaker at local business events. Jay Holds an M.S in Management from George Mason University and Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering.