Jay Neitz, PhD, is a professor of opthalmology at the University of Washington School of Medicine, and is world-renowned for discovering how to cure color blindness in animals. He also helped discover the gene that causes myopia and is co-founder of a company, SightVision, to make glasses that stop myopia in children. He made these discoveries with his lab partner for life, Maureen Neitz, PhD. Neitz received his Ph.D. from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He studies the biological basis of vision and vision disorders, including color vision. His goal is to make discoveries that will lead to a better understanding of how the visual system and brain work. Dr. Neitz hopes his work will contribute to treatments for vision disorders, including macular degeneration, nearsightedness and colorblindness.
Title
Cited By
Year
Mapping striate and extrastriate visual areas in human cerebral cortex
1096
1996
Spectral tuning of pigments underlying red-green color vision
516
1991
Functional magnetic resonance imaging (FMRI) of the human brain
458
1994
Retinal receptors in rodents maximally sensitive to ultraviolet light
439
1991
Organization of the human trichromatic cone mosaic
423
2005
Trichromatic colour vision in New World monkeys
334
1996
Gene therapy for red–green colour blindness in adult primates
310
2009
Color perception is mediated by a plastic neural mechanism that is adjustable in adults
260
2002
Functional photoreceptor loss revealed with adaptive optics: an alternate cause of color blindness
240
2004
Local cellular sources of apolipoprotein E in the human retina and retinal pigmented epithelium: implications for the process of drusen formation
236
2001
Polymorphism of the long-wavelength cone in normal human colour vision
229
1986
Functional consequences of the relative numbers of L and M cones
225
2000
The genetics of normal and defective color vision
205
2011
Color vision in the dog
181
1989
Photopigments and color vision in the nocturnal monkey, Aotus
177
1993
Mutations in S-cone pigment genes and the absence of colour vision in two species of nocturnal primate
176
1996
Molecular genetics of color vision and color vision defects
167
2000
Estimates of L: M cone ratio from ERG flicker photometry and genetics
158
2002
Inheritance of color vision in a New World monkey (Saimiri sciureus)
149
1987
More than three different cone pigments among people with normal color vision
142
1993