Jay Neitz, PhD, is a professor of opthalmology at the University of Washington School of Medicine, and is world-renowned for discovering how to cure color blindness in animals. He also helped discover the gene that causes myopia and is co-founder of a company, SightVision, to make glasses that stop myopia in children. He made these discoveries with his lab partner for life, Maureen Neitz, PhD. Neitz received his Ph.D. from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He studies the biological basis of vision and vision disorders, including color vision. His goal is to make discoveries that will lead to a better understanding of how the visual system and brain work. Dr. Neitz hopes his work will contribute to treatments for vision disorders, including macular degeneration, nearsightedness and colorblindness.