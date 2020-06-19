Jay Neitz, MD, PhD

Jay Neitz, MD, PhD

University of Washington
University of Washington School of Medicine

Professor of Opthalmalogy

Expertise: OpthalmalogyMyopiacolor blindness

Jay Neitz, PhD, is a professor of opthalmology at the University of Washington School of Medicine, and is world-renowned for discovering how to cure color blindness in animals. He also helped discover the gene that causes myopia and is co-founder of a company, SightVision, to make glasses that stop myopia in children. He made these discoveries with his lab partner for life, Maureen Neitz, PhD. Neitz received his Ph.D. from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He studies the biological basis of vision and vision disorders, including color vision. His goal is to make discoveries that will lead to a better understanding of how the visual system and brain work. Dr. Neitz hopes his work will contribute to treatments for vision disorders, including macular degeneration, nearsightedness and colorblindness.

No Clipping


Title

Cited By

Year

Mapping striate and extrastriate visual areas in human cerebral cortex

1096

1996

Spectral tuning of pigments underlying red-green color vision

516

1991

Functional magnetic resonance imaging (FMRI) of the human brain

458

1994

Retinal receptors in rodents maximally sensitive to ultraviolet light

439

1991

Organization of the human trichromatic cone mosaic

423

2005

Trichromatic colour vision in New World monkeys

334

1996

Gene therapy for red–green colour blindness in adult primates

310

2009

Color perception is mediated by a plastic neural mechanism that is adjustable in adults

260

2002

Functional photoreceptor loss revealed with adaptive optics: an alternate cause of color blindness

240

2004

Local cellular sources of apolipoprotein E in the human retina and retinal pigmented epithelium: implications for the process of drusen formation

236

2001

Polymorphism of the long-wavelength cone in normal human colour vision

229

1986

Functional consequences of the relative numbers of L and M cones

225

2000

The genetics of normal and defective color vision

205

2011

Color vision in the dog

181

1989

Photopigments and color vision in the nocturnal monkey, Aotus

177

1993

Mutations in S-cone pigment genes and the absence of colour vision in two species of nocturnal primate

176

1996

Molecular genetics of color vision and color vision defects

167

2000

Estimates of L: M cone ratio from ERG flicker photometry and genetics

158

2002

Inheritance of color vision in a New World monkey (Saimiri sciureus)

149

1987

More than three different cone pigments among people with normal color vision

142

1993

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.06894