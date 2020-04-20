Jayson Kratoville is the Interim Director of the National Center for Security & Preparedness (NCSP). He's proud to have the opportunity to lead the NCSP's dedicated team is working with communities to change the way they think about current and future threats. Over the last decade, the NCSP has engaged agencies across New York State to tackle challenges related to complex coordinated attacks, rescue task force implementation, unified command and decision-making, emergency preparedness, and the use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in public safety and emergency response. Jayson previously served as the NCSP’s Associate Director and Chief of Staff; he has been with the Center since 2011. Jayson believes that change management is critical to the homeland security field as it adapts to new technologies and a dynamic risk environment. Effective training and exercises are critical tools, challenging participants to link their practical experience with new ideas and approaches in a way that shifts their mindset. Jayson has managed the development and delivery of training and exercise programs that have reached tens of thousands of practitioners across New York State's homeland security enterprise. He has also guided the NCSP’s strategic vision and implementation contributed to rapid growth at the NY State Preparedness Training Center and advised on the development of UAlbany’s College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security, and Cybersecurity. Jayson is an alumnus of the University at Albany’s Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Master of Public Administration in Homeland Security and Information Strategy & Management.
It's going to require a ton of creativity," said Kratoville, the center's interim director. "I think that's what crisis does is it creates challenges to think outside of their comfort zone."
In many ways, COVID-19 is a test for our democratic society. People across the state and nation are facing hardships far more difficult than explaining the benefits of Amazon Prime.
25-Aug-2021 10:45:44 AM EDT
20-Apr-2020 04:05:48 PM EDT
"If it's exciting...that doesn't necessarily mean it's accurate,” said Jayson Kratoville, Interim Director of the National Center for Security & Preparedness at UAlbany.
- Social Media increases coronavirus fears, experts recommend preparedness, not panic
“If you engage in these high-risk activities, you're increasing the likelihood of a negative public health outcome and you are increasing the likelihood of a negative economic outcome, but more importantly if you abstain from these – if you take this action, if you make this sacrifice, you actually are increasing the likelihood that we’re going to get back faster and increasing the likelihood that we can engage in organized sports in the long term without a bunch of fits and starts.”
- Re-Opening Pro Sports and Economies After COVID: Newswise Live Event
“I think that our message has been consistent whether it’s been sports or businesses or universities, which is you need to look at your broad risk equation. You need to have a really good understanding of the threat, cut through a lot of the misinformation and the disinformation, and understand what the science is saying about the threat.”
