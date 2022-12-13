Paulose is a recipient of a 2022 National Science Foundation CAREER Award, the NSF’s most prestigious award in support of early-career faculty. Paulose and his research group study soft-matter physics and the behavior of natural, biological, and artificial materials, including micromechanical resonators, miniature robots, and even bacteria. They use concepts of theoretical condensed matter physics to design artificial materials and understand evolving biological populations. Paulose earned his master’s and PhD in applied physics at the Harvard School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and conducted post-doctorate research at Leiden University in the Netherlands and at University of California, Berkeley, before joining the University of Oregon faculty in 2018.