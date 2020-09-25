Jeannette Sutton, Ph.D., is an Associate Professor and Director of the Informatics Ph.D. program in the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security, and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany, SUNY. Dr. Sutton specializes in disaster and risk with a primary focus on online informal communication, and public alerts and warning disseminated via terse messaging channels. Much of her research investigates the evolving role of information and communication technology, including social media and mobile devices, for disaster preparedness, response, and recovery. Dr. Sutton has held numerous grants from the National Science Foundation, DHS, NOAA, USGS, and the Office of Naval Research. Her research has been published in Risk Analysis, the Journal of Homeland Security and Emergency Management; the Proceedings of Information Systems for Crisis Response and Management; Information, Communication, and Society; Health Communication; and the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Jeannette is a member of the National Construction Safety Team Advisory Board at NIST and the Alerts, Warnings, and Notifications Working Group for DHS S&T. She holds a Ph.D. in sociology from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and completed her postdoctoral training at the Natural Hazards Center.
“Collective behavior is when human beings turn to one another to confirm information. To seek information that they don’t understand to or get greater clarity on things they’ve been told. It’s a social reaction that we have with other people to determine
“The best time to prepare for the next disaster is when the current one is ending."
"Things start to trend, and you're fighting against those trending topics. It's a huge challenge, it's a huge hurdle. In any disaster situation we have this problem."
The false alert, the first of its kind in the United States, offered a unique opportunity to learn more about the importance of early warning earthquake and post-alert messaging.
The analysis used a combination of eye-tracking methods and “think aloud” interviews to investigate what visual features attract attention and/or cue a call to action around an emerging threat.
Researchers analyzed 150,000 tweets about COVID-19 from about 700 state and local agencies between February and April 2020 to see what factors led to the most retweets.
