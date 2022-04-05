Jeff Hooke is a senior finance lecturer at the Johns Hopkins Carey School of Business. Earlier, he was a managing director at Focus, LLC, an investment bank serving middle market companies. Previously, he was a director of Emerging Markets Partnership (a $5 billion private equity fund), a principal investment officer of the World Bank Group, and an investment banker with Lehman Brothers. Hooke has been quoted widely in the business media. He is the author of five books; the most recent book was published in October 2021: The Myth of Private Equity, An Inside Look at Wall Street’s Transformative Investments” (Columbia University Business School Press). He has co-authored several peer-reviewed academic papers in finance and has written many position papers for non-profit think tanks on a pro bono basis. He holds an MBA from the Wharton School and a BS from the University of Pennsylvania.