Dr. Jeffrey Simpson is an assistant professor of biomechanics and motor control. He is currently teaching courses in motor learning and skill analysis, motor control, and biomechanics of human movement and is the director of the biomechanics and motor learning laboratory. Before joining UWF in 2018, he was a lecturer at Mississippi State University where he taught courses in anatomical kinesiology, biomechanics and neural control of human movement, and fitness testing and programming. His research focuses primarily on lateral ankle sprain mechanics, long-term neurological and biomechanical impairments of lateral ankle sprain injuries, and motor control strategies during dynamic tasks (i.e. jumping, landing, and rapid change of direction) in individuals that develop chronic ankle instability. He recently completed a study titled “Biomechanics of functional and dynamic tasks in individuals with chronic ankle instability” where he utilized three-dimensional motion analysis, force platforms, and electromyography to identify lower extremity movement patterns that contribute to recurrent lateral ankle sprain injuries. In addition, Dr. Simpson also has an interest in sports biomechanics research. He has completed research projects that have examined the effects of wearing an external load, such as a weighted vest, during daily living activities and training for 3 weeks on balance, vertical jump, and sprint performance. Dr. Simpson has also given several poster and oral presentations on his research at the American College of Sports Medicine and the American Society of Biomechanics annual meetings. He has also developed an experimental protocol to replicate a lateral ankle sprain in a laboratory setting to further assess the mechanics of lateral ankle sprain injuries. He received his Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science from the University of Texas-Arlington, Master of Science in Health and Human Performance from the University of North Alabama, and Doctor of Philosophy in Biomechanics/Neuromechanics from Mississippi State University.