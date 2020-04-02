Dr. Hamrick is an Assistant Professor at The Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research. She is also a certified teacher and Board Certified Behavior Analyst with over 18 years of experience in the field of special education in large, public school districts primarily monitoring educational programming for self-contained special education programs across multiple campuses. Dr. Hamrick received her Ph.D. from The University of Texas at Austin with an emphasis in Autism and Developmental Disabilities. Having provided supervision and training to teachers, paraprofessionals, and ABA therapists in both the public school and private sector, she has a wealth of experience and knowledge related to best practices when working effectively with students with special needs. Dr. Hamrick's primary focus is staff training as she feels quality training has a substantial impact on treatment integrity and the success of each individual child. Her research has also focused on the social validation of interventions commonly used when working with individuals with autism spectrum disorders. In her role at the Burkhart Center, she is currently the director of the Mobile Outreach Clinic for Autism and coordinator of the Applied Behavior Analysis Verified Course Sequence with the Teacher Training.