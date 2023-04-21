Dr. Kapo provides clinical palliative medicine to patients at Smilow Cancer Hospital. In addition, she focuses on developing a research mission in palliative medicine and expanding teaching opportunities for existing Yale faculty, staff, fellows, residents, and medical students. Dr. Kapo was tasked with creating an ACGME certified fellowship in hospice and palliative care. Education & Training: Associate Professor-Yale University School of Medicine (2020) Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine-University of Pennsylvania (2012) Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine-University of Pennsylvania (2011) Instructor-University of Pennsylvania (2005) Fellowship-University of Pennsylvania (2003) Fellowship-University of Pennsylvania (2002) Chief Resident-University of Colorado (2001) Residency-University of Colorado (2000) Intern-University of Colorado (1998) MD-University of Pennsylvania Medical School, MD (1997) BA-Moravian College, Pre-Medicine (1993)